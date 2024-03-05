Voters in western Massachusetts shrug off the rain to cast presidential primary votes

Despite the rain, there has been a steady stream of voters at some polling places in western Massachusetts for the presidential primary.

Massachusetts is among the 15 states voting on Super Tuesday. Polls in the Bay State are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

According to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office, 10.9% of voters cast ballots before Tuesday — either through early in-person voting or vote-by-mail.

The candidates

Registered Democrats, as well as unenrolled voters who pulled a Democratic ballot, are choosing between President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Williamson previously suspended her campaign but last week "unsuspended" it.

Some groups in Massachusetts have urged the state's voters to choose "no preference" in the Democratic primary in protest of Biden's policies toward Israel and the war in Gaza.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is up against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Five other candidates have dropped out but their names remain on the ballot.

Five presidential candidates are competing for the Libertarian Party nomination on the Massachusetts ballot.

Loading...

Voters and the issues

The rain did not deter Marguerite Foster Franklin from voting. She cast her ballot in Springfield at the Rebecca Johnson School.

"I don't care if its raining, snowing, sleeting, sun is shining, I'm going to come out. It's my responsibility in following my ancestors in voting," she said. "Why would someone not want to vote, saying that my vote doesn't count? Your vote does count."

In Westfield, Cynthia and Michael Langlois cast their ballots at the Munger Hill Elementary School. After voting, they huddled under an umbrella with their great-granddaughter Adalynn Brennan.

Michael Langlois is retired after working at Costco. He said one issue that gets him to the polls is rising costs.

"You go by what's going to help us, what's going to help the economy," he said. "I don't know about most people, but I enjoyed paying $1.60 a gallon of gas. I enjoyed paying a dollar-something for eggs."

Immigration is another reason both Michael and Cynthia Langlois voted.

"We have enough of our own, our veterans, to take care of, homeless to take care of. We didn't need all those people coming across the border," said Cynthia Langlois, who is retired from the West Springfield Housing Authority

Westfield is split, politically. In the 2020 presidential race, Biden beat Trump by less than two percentage points in the city.

In Southwick at the senior center, voter Colleen Moren said immigration as well as the economy are big issues for her. A retired English teacher who still substitute teaches, Moren said she usually votes.

"It's important to have a voice in what's going on," she said. "There's a lot of ... troubles."

69-year-old Ben Giancola sported a Marine Corps veteran hat after voting in Southwick. Giancola, who served during the Vietnam War and is a retired insurance underwriter, said he always votes.

"I believe in democracy, and I think there are certain things that seem to be floating out in the air there about how it's not something we want to do anymore, but I certainly think it's what we're all about," he said. "I'm here to make sure that I have a right to vote and continue that."

Southwick is among the more Republican communities in western Massachusetts. In 2020, Donald Trump beat Joe Biden here by almost 900 votes.

Sam Hudzik contributed.