One Maine library believes eclipse glasses it distributed are potentially faulty

In an effort to help local libraries prepare children's activities around the April 8 solar eclipse, the Maine State Library has been distributing eclipse safety glasses.

The Abbott Memorial Library in Dexter received two packages containing 50 pairs of eclipse glasses from the Maine State Library. Abbott Library Director Liz Breault says she had given out 15 pairs when a patron questioned if the glasses were safe because she could see through them.

"One of my patrons came in Tuesday morning and said a pair of those glasses we gave her, you could see quite clearly through them. And she didn't think you should be able to," Breault said.

Maine State Library officials say they have been distributing glasses from a supply of 4,500 obtained through approved suppliers and believe they are safe.

"We're pretty confident that they are meeting standards, because Chris, our STEM librarian, did a lot of due diligence and research, digging into what you need to look for in eclipse glasses so you can view it safely," said Marijke Visser, director of library development.

But Visser says the library is advising anyone with eclipse glasses to check them personally to ensure that they are safe.

The Planetary Society recommends testing them by looking at a bright light. If you see anything more than a dim light through the lenses, they may not be adequate.

The glasses must also bear the label ISO 12312-2 to be certified safe.

The Maine State Library offers this eclipse guide for more information.