One Maine library believes eclipse glasses it distributed are potentially faulty

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:46 PM EDT
Wearing their solar eclipse glasses, residents react as they gather at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to observe the peak moment of the partial solar eclipse as it passes over City Park in east Denver on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. While only a partial eclipse in Denver--92 percent--other parts of the intermountain West experienced a total eclipse. The last time a total eclipse crossed the entire continental United States was June 8, 1918. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Wearing their solar eclipse glasses, residents react as they gather at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to observe the peak moment of the partial solar eclipse as it passes over City Park in east Denver on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. While only a partial eclipse in Denver--92 percent--other parts of the intermountain West experienced a total eclipse. The last time a total eclipse crossed the entire continental United States was June 8, 1918. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In an effort to help local libraries prepare children's activities around the April 8 solar eclipse, the Maine State Library has been distributing eclipse safety glasses.

The Abbott Memorial Library in Dexter received two packages containing 50 pairs of eclipse glasses from the Maine State Library. Abbott Library Director Liz Breault says she had given out 15 pairs when a patron questioned if the glasses were safe because she could see through them.

"One of my patrons came in Tuesday morning and said a pair of those glasses we gave her, you could see quite clearly through them. And she didn't think you should be able to," Breault said.

Maine State Library officials say they have been distributing glasses from a supply of 4,500 obtained through approved suppliers and believe they are safe.

"We're pretty confident that they are meeting standards, because Chris, our STEM librarian, did a lot of due diligence and research, digging into what you need to look for in eclipse glasses so you can view it safely," said Marijke Visser, director of library development.

But Visser says the library is advising anyone with eclipse glasses to check them personally to ensure that they are safe.

The Planetary Society recommends testing them by looking at a bright light. If you see anything more than a dim light through the lenses, they may not be adequate.

The glasses must also bear the label ISO 12312-2 to be certified safe.

The Maine State Library offers this eclipse guide for more information.
