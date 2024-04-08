© 2024
State roads begin to see slowdown morning of solar eclipse

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:32 PM EDT
Cars lined up in traffic coming into Greenville, Maine around noon on Monday April 8, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Cars lined up in traffic coming into Greenville, Maine around noon on Monday April 8, 2024.

This post will be updated.

State officials say Maine is already seeing some travel delays ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse.

Paul Merrill with the department of transportation says he started seeing slowdowns around 10:30 a.m., mainly on state roads.

"We're starting to see between 30 and 45 minute delays on those roads as people head up to the western parts of the state and around Moosehead where the path of totality is," he said.

Merrill says drivers should not stop on the shoulder for safety reasons, and because they could get stuck in the mud.
