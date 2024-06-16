Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners
Updated June 16, 2024 at 20:44 PM ET
The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- WINNER: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- WINNER: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
- M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
- Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
- Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
Best Sound Design of a Play
- WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
- Tom Gibbons, Grey House
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate
- Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
- Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
- Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
- Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
- Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
- Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Best Choreography
- WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
- Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
- Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
- Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
- David Korins, Here Lies Love
- Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
Best Orchestrations
- WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
- Timo Andres, Illinoise
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
- Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
- David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Costume Design of a Play
- WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Dede Ayite, Appropriate
- Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
- Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Book of a Musical
- WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
- Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
- Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
- Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who's Tommy
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
- Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
- Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
- Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
- Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Original Score
- Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
- Will Butler, Stereophonic
- Shaina Taub, Suffs
- Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design in a Play
