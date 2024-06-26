July Fourth in CT: Here are 10 fireworks shows to check out

The Fourth of July is right around the corner. Many Connecticut cities are hosting fireworks events marking the 248th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

While July Fourth falls on Thursday this year, there are firework displays happening both on and around that date. We’ve selected some for you. Enjoy! And don’t forget to check the weather before going!

Bridgeport’s Fireworks at Seaside Park

Friday, June 28

Kicking off at 7 p.m., this “classic summer festival” takes place in Seaside Park and culminates in fireworks.

Enfield Fourth of July Celebration

July 5-7

A free three-day celebration includes music, a parade, a 5K race, car show and many kid-friendly activities. A full list of events is available on their website. Fireworks are Sunday, July 7, around 9:30 p.m.

Hartford Bonanza

Saturday, July 6

This free celebration includes “Hartford-centric” entertainment, art, culture, food and fireworks. The event runs from 4-10 p.m.

Killingly Red, White & Blue Celebration

Friday, June 28

A food vendor court opens in the parking lot of Owen Bell Park starting at 5 p.m. A live DJ will be spinning tracks. “The Heavy Hitters” performs at 7 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.

Meriden's Independence Day Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: July 12)

Celebrate in Meriden's Hubbard Park. Festivities startat 6 p.m.; a concert is at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start around 9 p.m.

Middletown Fireworks Festival 2024

Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: June 30)

The festival features live music and food trucks, which will be located at DeKoven Drive and Harbor Park. The fireworks display kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

New Britain’s “Great American Boom”

Thursday, July 4

The event in Willow Brook Park is $10 per car; a parking pass is required for entry. The event will featureface painters, food trucks, clowns and a DJ dance party. Fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m. Parking opens at 7 p.m. Parking passes are available here.

New Haven Fireworks 2024

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks will launch from East Rock Park. The best viewing location is the Wilbur Cross High School parking lot, city officials say, but only blankets are allowed on the new turf. The show runs from 9-9:30 p.m.

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

Friday, July 5 (Rain date: July 8)

The event features music and food starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

Sailfest New London 2024

July 13-14

Sailfest includes amusement rides, free entertainment, ships, and more than 200 vendors. The full schedule is on their website. And there are more details here. Fireworks are set for Saturday, July 13, at 9 p.m.