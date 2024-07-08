Democrats in Washington are in turmoil over Biden

Democrats returned to Capitol Hill Monday still deeply divided over President Biden and his future within the party. Many Democrats are publicly and privately struggling with serious questions about Biden's fitness for office after a string of disappointing public appearances and private meetings that raised further questions Biden's age and ability to lead.

The responses from Democrats have ranged from clear support:

"I'm for Joe," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. told reporters in the Capitol.

To scathing calls for Biden to step aside:

"If the President continues his campaign, it would be a mistake," wrote Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. "He should step aside now so that we can find a new candidate that will put us in the strongest possible position to beat Donald Trump in November."

Other lawmakers have stopped short of calling on Biden to step aside, but have voiced concern about his candidacy.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., told reporters, “I have a lot of concerns and I’m not the only one." Smith, who is also vice chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said Democrats would have a more robust conversation in their caucus meeting Tuesday.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said Democrats need to have an "open discussion" about the path to winning the White House, House and Senate. Bennet said "many, many people" raised the issue of Biden's future last week as he was campaigning in Colorado.

"I need to be able to see that [Biden] is ready to go out there and campaign day and night, vigorously and passionately in all in certainly in the battleground states and in states all across the country," Bennet said.

And so far, Biden has responded with defiance.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden said Monday in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe. "I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I’m the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2024."

Despite Biden's insistence, Democrats in Washington view this week as a critical test of his support. Biden will meet with world leaders at the NATO summit in Washington and Democrats will be watching.

One after another top House Democratic leaders funneled into a leadership meeting and ignored questions from reporters about whether they thought Biden should remain the nominee. Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar pointed out the caucus would hear from members Tuesday morning.

