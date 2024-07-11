© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy rain has moved east, but Vermont rivers will continue to rise

Vermont Public | By Kari Anderson,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published July 11, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
A gray sky over trees and powerlines
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Severe thunderstorms as seen along Route 22A in Addison on Wednesday evening.

One year to the day after last summer's historic floods, central Vermont is dealing with significant flooding this morning after overnight storms dumped as much as 6 inches of rain in some places.

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl brought severe thunderstorms and flash flooding to Vermont yesterday into today. As of 7 a.m., over 2,000 customers were without power, mostly in central Vermont.

Mark Breen is the senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Kari Anderson live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook.

Get the latest flooding updates on our liveblog.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kari Anderson
See stories by Kari Anderson
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson