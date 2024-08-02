© 2024
Early voting in Connecticut kicks off Monday with state-level primaries

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:49 PM EDT
FILE: “I Voted” stickers rest on a table at a polling station in Bridgeport, February 27, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Early voting in Connecticut was first offered this spring for the presidential preference primary. That election saw low turnout, which election officials expected, with only about 18,000 people casting a ballot.

Connecticut will hold a week of early voting starting Monday, Aug. 5 for party primary elections. The election features a slate of races for officials on a national and state level – and another opportunity for the state to roll out early voting before the presidential election in November.

Early voting will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 11 for the primaries, with expanded hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Thursday, Aug. 8.

Republicans Gerry Smith and Matthew Corey are vying for the chance to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy in the November election. In Fairfield County, Republicans Michael Goldstein and Bob MacGuffie will face off in the hopes to challenge Democratic U.S. Representative Jim Himes in the General Election.

There are also over a dozen primaries for seats in Connecticut’s state legislature.

As of Aug. 1, there are over 1.26 million registered Democrats and Republicans in Connecticut, according to the office of the Secretary of the State. Over 2.2 million people are registered to vote overall – but the primaries are limited to members of the two major parties.

Connecticut was one of the last states to offer early in-person voting under a state law in effect this year. The opportunity was first offered this spring for the presidential preference primary. That election saw low turnout, which election officials expected, with only about 18,000 people casting a ballot.

Polls will also be open as usual on primary election day itself from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

More information on early voting locations and registration deadlines are online.
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
