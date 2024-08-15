Vermont Olympian Ilona Maher returns to Burlington after winning bronze in women's rugby sevens

On Thursday morning, Vermont native and bronze medalist Ilona Maher returned home.

The U.S. women's rugby player and new pop culture sensation flew into the Burlington airport and was met by an eager group of family, friends and local rugby players.

But if you ask her mother, Mieneke, who was clad in a shirt sporting the Olympian’s face, it's having all her daughters home in Burlington that's the real cause to cheer.

“I think everybody back in the nest again is the best thing,” she said. “Having a medalist coming home is magnificent but having them all in their own beds, sleeping under, is the best thing ever.”

Samantha Watson / Vermont Public Ilona Maher's mother Mieneke Maher, aunt Annelein Beaukenkamp, uncle Ed Wyainant, and grandmother 'Oma' Lily Beaukenkamp await the bronze medalist at the airport terminal

The same sentiment seemed to ring true for Olivia Maher, Ilona’s sister and manager.

“We’re so excited, I think I’m just going to take her phone from her and just let her detox.”

The Olympian’s had a lot to detox from. After gaining global attention as the U.S. team brought women’s rugby into the spotlight, she continued onto a media tour, which included an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“She’s continuing to open doors for herself but [also for] other women and women behind her,” said Olivia Maher. “You know, she plays a sport that’s not really well-known in the United States, and the way that she can continue making a living and continue doing what she loves is by being on social media and showing that she has a personality.”

Samantha Watson / Vermont Public Ilona's sister and manager, Olivia Maher, wears a shirt she designed (and that she says is for sale online).

Ilona Maher gained over 3.7 million Instagram followers this Olympic season. In addition to spreading body-positive messaging and lifting up women’s athleticism, she shared antics from the Olympic Village in Paris, where she's communed with celebrities like Jason Kelce.

“She’s got two jobs, she’s a hardworking athlete and a TikTok Instagram presenter of things,” said Maher’s father Michael, who’s spent time as a Rugby coach, referee and player. “She likes doing it. It’s an outlet for her.”

While the Olympian resides in San Diego, her family still lives in Burlington, where she grew up and got her start in sports, playing basketball and softball before transitioning to rugby in high school.

Samantha Watson / Vermont Public Ilona Maher embraces members of the UVM women's rugby team and the Burlington women's club team

For Ilona Maher's family, it’s been a long road watching her evolve as an athlete from Burlington sidelines and stands. It’s also meant they've gotten to watch their daughter, niece and granddaughter come into her own.

“She came out of her cocoon and she became a butterfly,” her grandmother, Lily Beukenkamp, said.

Just weeks ago, many of Ilona Maher’s family members attended the Paris games, cheering her on in a stadium of 69,000 and in front of a television audience of millions — her biggest crowd yet.

Outside of Patrick Leahy gate 14, babies sported Ilona Maher onesies. Airport staff passed out mini American flags and, in final anticipatory moments, played the Olympic theme as the bronze medalist approached the terminal.

She was met with cheers and applause. After embracing her friends and family, she turned to address the crowd, joking, “I truly don’t know how you all got through security!”

“It’s been so cool to be out there representing Vermont and Burlington and to be one of three athletes and to bring home a medal for you all," Ilona Maher said. "And I know, it always makes me so proud to represent a state like this. … Thank you so much for all the support and I really love it and I love Vermont. Can’t wait to be home.”

