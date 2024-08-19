Here’s who’s expected to speak on Day 1 of the DNC
Updated August 19, 2024 at 14:00 PM ET
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden is slated to headline the night, serving as the opening act to what not too long ago would have been his convention.
With the theme of the day’s programming being “for the people,” Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s economic and policy priorities and how Harris would keep up that work if elected.
Here are some of the other top speakers expected on Monday:
- UAW leader Shawn Fain, who endorsed Biden in January and has applauded how Biden joined a picket line outside a General Motors facility in Michigan last September.
- Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state who herself sought to the be first woman president in 2016.
- Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, who had been considered a possible running mate for Harris.
- Democratic lawmakers, including: Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; and Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.
- Conservative commentator Rich Logis, a former Trump supporter who is now among Republicans supporting the Democratic nominee for president instead.
- First lady Jill Biden
Here is the fuller programming list, as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, from 6:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. CT):
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump Voter
Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator
Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
United States Secretary of Commerce
Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States
Introduction
Ashley Biden
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States
Loading...
With the last-minute overhaul of the convention, the speakers list for the rest of the week is still in flux. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates and what to know for the rest of the week.
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
Copyright 2024 NPR