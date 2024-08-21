Holyoke School Committee votes 'yes' to critical training on how to manage a district

The Holyoke School Committee unanimously agreed Monday to participate in a yearlong training plan to develop the expertise needed to manage the district.

That's as Massachusetts education officials transition control of the Holyoke Public Schools back to the city.

The structure of the plan was developed by a “local control” subcommittee, working alongside officials from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

At the Aug. 19 school committee meeting, member Yadilette Rivera Colón explained to the board what was ahead for them in the next school year.

The goal, she said, is to empower the Holyoke School Committee on its path to local control.

“So learning the ropes," Rivera Colón said, "making sure that all Holyoke School Committee members receive training in key areas like setting educational goals for the district, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, fiscal responsibilities like finance and budget, working with unions, collective bargaining and policymaking."

The year ahead is guided by a professional development timeline. Every two months, Rivera Colón said, the committee will give updates on their progress to state officials.

Holyoke Public Schools have been in receivership since 2015. During that time the school committee has essentially acted as an advisory board.

