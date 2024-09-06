Maine State Police releases report detailing response to Lewiston shootings

The Maine State Police has released an internal review of its response to the Lewiston shootings and the ensuing manhunt.

The Maine State Police credits itself with following an array of best practices and preventing additional loss of life after the gunman killed 18 people at two separate locations in Lewiston.

It does highlight some room for improvement, including keeping a tighter leash on tactical units, some of which self-deployed during the chaos immediately after the shooting.

The review describes those actions as creating serious safety concerns, but it provides no additional detail about specific instances of danger.

It also cites the need for upgraded high-risk tracking by police dogs, a reference to the fact that K-9 units were never deployed during the manhunt for the gunman.

The gunman's body was not discovered for nearly two days after his car was abandoned at a Lisbon boat launch. The body was found in a trailer at the recycling center where he used to work about a mile from the boat launch.

The police review says the late discovery demonstrated the need for real-time mapping capabilities.