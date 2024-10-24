Big money recently donated for and against Mass. ballot question on student testing

The most recent data from the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance show the group in favor of Question 2, doing away with the state's MCAS graduation requirement, recently received additional contributions of more than $2 million.

Spending on this initiative has so far exceeded the other 2024 ballot questions.

The millions of dollars in support of Question 2 on the Massachusetts ballot have come uniquely from the state's largest teachers union.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association is pushing to end a graduation requirement tied to the MCAS, the state's standardized exam. The union has spent almost $10 million to support the Committee for High Standards Not High Stakes, listed as in-kind contributions on campaign finance disclosures.

As the election approaches, spending has increased as well. In just the first two weeks of October, according to the state, the committee spent more than $1.6 million on advertising and direct mail.

The campaign opposed to Question 2, Protect Our Kids’ Future, has raised much less, with a total of $2 million. But in the first half of October, it received several hundred thousand dollars from investors and business groups.

Among the donors, the business group Massachusetts Competitive Partnership donated $100,000. The group's board includes the CEOs of Bank of America, Wayfair and Fidelity Investments.

Billionaire Jim Davis, chairman of Boston-based New Balance sneakers, donated $250,000. Davis has donated to candidates across the political spectrum, from former President Trump to former Gov. Charlie Baker and current Gov. Maura Healey. Like Davis, Healey is opposed to Question 2.

If Massachusetts voters approve Question 2, students will no longer have to pass the state exam to get their high school diplomas, but the MCAS will continue to be administered.

Meanwhile, fundraising totals for the group advocating for Question 3, to allow Lyft and Uber drivers to unionize, has raised more than $6 million. No fundraising committee was formed to oppose the question.

The campaign aiming to legalize certain psychedelics in the state, through Question 4, has received about $7.4 million, while its opposition has reported about $106,000.

Groups connected to the questions related to an audit of the Legislature, Question 1, and the minimum wage for tipped workers, Question 5, have raised less. The tipped workers question has attracted less than $4 million combined, while the audit question has attracted less than $500,000.

Some NEPM employees are members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, but our newsroom operates independently.

