'He was my hero': Wethersfield firefighter killed battling brush fire remembered during funeral

Robert Sharkevich Sr., a firefighter who died last week while fighting a brush fire at Lamentation Mountain, was remembered during a funeral mass in Hartford Monday.

Sharkevich, a member of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and former member of the Hartford Fire Department, died last week while fighting the fire in Berlin. He was riding in a utility task vehicle on a trail when it rolled over near the Meriden town line.

Prior to the funeral at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford, dozens of police cars and fire trucks made their way in a procession to the church. Onlookers, including students, lined the street saluting and holding American flags.

Sharkevich, 66, spent 25 years with the Hartford Fire Department and an additional 22 years as a volunteer firefighter in Wethersfield. He also worked as a carpenter and a maintainer for the Wethersfield Public School District.

“Robert was not just my brother; he was my hero — in body, in strength and selflessness — throughout his life," said Karen Letizio, Sharkevich's sister, during Monday's funeral.

Firefighting was "not just his vocation, it was his calling," she said.

The Most Rev. Christopher J. Coyne, archbishop of Hartford, proceeded over Monday's gathering. As he spoke inside the church, rows of first responders looked on. Outside, two ladder trucks hoisted an American flag above the cathedral's entrance.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

Sharkevich was remembered as a man with "a heart of gold" and a ready smile.

“He was known for his caring nature, unwavering love for his family, and his unforgettable sense of humor. Robert will forever be remembered as a true hero who always put others before himself,” his obituary reads.

Some firefighters were given time off following the death last week so they could have time to ground themselves, Berlin Fire Chief John Massirio said.

"It's hard to keep a lot of the guys away after something like this," Massirio said. "They want to finish the job. That's what they're there for. And they want to do it to honor those we've lost. But it's important to recognize when there is a separation needed."

The fire on Lamentation Mountain continues to burn, injuring two more first responders over the weekend, according to NBC Connecticut.

Meanwhile, dry conditions and a lack of rain have fed other wildfires across Connecticut and Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency on Friday to help first responders deal with the ongoing wildfire threat.

Following Sharkevich’s death, Lamont directed flags in Connecticut to half staff and extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and thanked him for his service.

“His selfless dedication to public service and the safety of his community and the surrounding towns is nothing less than heroic,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont ordered flags to return to full-staff Monday evening.

Connecticut Public's Patrick Skahill, Kelsey Hubbard Rollinson and Erica McIntosh contributed to this report.