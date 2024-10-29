Low turnout, high potential: Understanding the Latino vote in western Massachusetts

Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí.

With just one week before the presidential election, candidates are looking for ways to get voters of many demographics to the polls. One coveted voting group is registered Latino voters. In a recent studio conversation for the Latino Election Project, the team highlighted key questions around Latino voters in western Massachusetts, voter turnout, political affiliations, and the factors shaping their engagement with both major parties.

According to Pew Research , there are more than 36 million eligible Latino voters in the U.S. this year. In Massachusetts, Latinos account for approximately 9% of all eligible voters, a growing share that has seen significant increases over the past two decades. The Latino Election Project team is looking at what this means locally, exploring the particular issues and trends shaping the Latino vote in western Massachusetts.

One emerging trend across Latino voters, especially among younger generations, is an increased move toward political independence.

Clarissa Martinez de Castro , vice president of the Latino Vote Initiative at UnidosUS, noted that their latest surveys have shown a notable uptick in Latino voters identifying as independents. This shift is driven by various factors, including frustration with the political system and a desire for alternatives outside traditional party lines.

“There’s frustration with the state of our politics,” Martinez de Castro said, explaining that some voters are opting out of both major parties as they consider their options.

In cities like Holyoke and Springfield, community leaders observe these national trends reflected in their own neighborhoods.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia , the city’s first Latino mayor, highlighted that voter turnout in Latino communities remains low. In the 2020 election, Holyoke reported a 59% turnout, one of the lowest in the state. Garcia noted that turnout in the city’s predominantly Latino neighborhoods is particularly low, impacting the community’s broader representation.

Springfield City Councilor Jose Delgado echoed similar observations, explaining that as Latino residents gain economic and social stability, they are exploring political perspectives beyond traditional party lines.

“I think folks are starting to think for themselves. That national conversation is true. It's happening here in Springfield. While I still think we are very heavily Democratic, I do feel that there are folks that are looking at their options,” Delgado said.

For veteran Holyoke leader Gladys Lebrón Martínez , boosting Latino voter engagement relies on consistent, community-centered outreach. Now with Alianza, a domestic violence support organization, Lebrón Martínez emphasized the importance of connecting personal experiences to civic engagement.

“I think it's that people are starting to learn the reasons why, when we put our work in it, that we go out there and really do these door knocking, get to know people, not necessarily only when you run, but, helping people where they're at and when they need it, so that they see your true value of service,” she said.

This is part one of a five-part series for the Latino Election Project. Part two will focus on voting obstacles, while future stories will explore newly registered, young Latino voters and what Latino business leaders are saying. The series wraps up with a post-election story.