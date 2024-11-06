Those Republican gains in the Vermont House and Senate? Here’s where they came from

Tuesday was a historic night for Vermont Republicans, according to unofficial results compiled by the Vermont Secretary of State.

The GOP picked up 17 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate — a bigger net gain than by any party in Vermont in at least three decades.

Democrats and Progressives will retain a majority in both chambers, but will no longer hold a veto-proof supermajority.

A Vermont Public analysis of election data shows where those Republican wins came from, and how substantial they were.

Senate

Republican pickups in the Senate

In the Addison County district, Republican challenger Steven Heffernan defeated incumbent Democrat Chris Bray, the chair of the Senate Natural Resources Committee, by 1.3 percentage points.

In the Caledonia County district, Republican Scott Beck defeated Democrat Amanda Cochrane by 6 percentage points in a race for a seat being vacated by outgoing incumbent Democratic Sen. Jane Kitchel.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public Rep. Scott Beck speaks to a reporter at Phil Scott's election night party in Montpelier on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In the Chittenden-North district, Republican challenger Chris Mattos defeated Democratic incumbent Irene Wrenner, by 11.7 percentage points.

In the Grand Isle County district, Republican challenger Pat Brennan defeated Democratic incumbent Andy Julow by 4.5 percentage points.

In the Orange County district, Republican challenger Larry Hart, Sr., defeated Democratic incumbent Mark McDonald by 12.9 percentage points.

In the Orleans County district, Republican Samuel Douglass defeated Democrat Katherine Sims for a seat being vacated by outgoing Democratic Sen. Bobby Starr.



Democratic pickups in the Senate

None.



House of Representatives

Republican pickups in the House

In the Addison-3 district, Republican challenger Rob North defeated incumbent Democrat Diane Lanpher, the chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, by 3 percentage points.

In the Addison-Rutland district, Republican challenger Jim Casey won running unopposed for a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Joseph Andriano.

In the Bennington-Rutland district, Republican challenger Sandra Pinsonault defeated Democratic incumbent Mike Rice by 9 percentage points.

In the Caledonia-1 district, Republican challenger Debra Powers defeated Democratic incumbent Bobby Farlice-Rubio by 14 percentage points.

In the Caledonia-2 district, Republican challenger Michael Southworth defeated Democratic incumbent Sabrina Morrison by 17 percentage points

In the Caledonia-3 district, Republican challenger Martha Feltus defeated Democratic incumbent Dennis Labounty by 8 percentage points.

In the Caledonia-Washington district, Republican Greg Burtt defeated Democrat Tom Ziobrowski by 12 percentage points for a seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent Henry Pearl.

In the Chittenden-25 district, Republican Brenda Steady defeated Democratic incumbent Julia Andrews by 5 percentage points.

In the Franklin-3 district, Republican challenger Joe Luneau defeated Democratic incumbent Mike McCarthy, chair of the House Committee on Government Operations, by 8 percentage points.

In the Grand Isle-Chittenden district, Republican challenger Leland Morgan defeated Democratic incumbent Josie Leavitt by 7 percentage points.

In the Lamoille-2 district, Republican Richard Bailey defeated Democrat Jim Ryan by 4 percentage points for a seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent Melanie Carpenter.

In the Orange-1 district, Republican challenger Mike Tagliavia defeated Democratic incumbent Carl Demrow by 7 percentage points.

In the Orleans-3 district, Republican Ken Wells won unopposed for a seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent David Templeman.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Chris Keyser, a Republican seeking a state House seat in Rutland, is one of the candidates endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott.

In the Rutland-7 district, Republican challenger Chris Keyser defeated Democratic incumbent William Notte by 15 percentage points.

In the Rutland-9 district, Republican challenger Todd Nielsen defeated Democratic incumbent Stephanie Jerome by 8 percentage points.

In the Rutland-Bennington district, Republican challenger Chris Pritchard defeated Democratic incumbent Robin Chesnut-Tangerman by 12 percentage points.

In the Rutland-Windsor district, Republican Kevin Winter defeated Democrat Adrienne Raymond by 15 percentage points for a seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent Logan Nicoll.

In the Washington-3 district, Republican challenger Michael Boutin defeated Democratic incumbent Jonathan Williams by 8 percentage points.

In the Windsor-2 district, Republican VL Coffin defeated Democrat Mark Yuengling by 5 percentage points for a seat being vacated by Democratic incumbent John Arrison.



Democratic pickups in the House

In the Chittenden-19 district, Democrat Wendy Critchlow defeated Republican Leland Gazo by 3 percentage points for a seat being vacated by Republican incumbent Pat Brennan.

In Windham-Windsor-Bennington district, Democrat Chris Morrow defeated Republican Janet Payne by 25 percentage points for a seat resigned by Independent Kelly Pajala

