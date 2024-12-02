Maine radio stations owned by Stephen King to go permanently off air at end of year

Three radio stations owned by author Stephen King since the early 1980s will go silent at the end of the year.

The stations, headquartered in Bangor and airing classic rock and adult alternative music, were acquired by King in 1983, when he was in his mid 30s. According to a press release by the stations' parent company, they were never profitable, with King personally covering their revenue shortfalls.

The author, now 77, said in the release that his age prompted him to "get his business affairs in better order."

"While radio across the country has been overtaken by giant corporate broadcasting groups, I’ve loved being a local, independent owner all these years," King said. "I’ve loved the people who’ve gone to these stations every day and entertained folks, kept the equipment running, and given local advertisers a way to connect with their customers. Tabby and I are proud to have been a part of that for more than four decades."

WZON, the three stations' flagship, began broadcasting as WLBZ in 1926. After its purchase by King, its call letters were changed in a nod to his novel "The Dead Zone."

WZON, WKIT and WZLO are expected to cease broadcasting on Dec. 31.