Funding gap puts Maine's wind port plans in jeopardy

Maine’s plan for a specialized offshore wind port on Sears Island appears to be in jeopardy after multiple failed attempts to secure federal funding for the project.

President-elect Donald Trump’s open hostility to offshore wind also clouds the project's immediate future along with the state’s ambition to lead the industry in the Gulf of Maine.

Despite these obstacles, state officials said they are committed to the port, and insist floating offshore wind power is key to Maine's energy future and economic development.

In November, the Maine Department of Transportation learned federal authorities turned down its submission for $16 million to design and permit its planned wind terminal in Searsport.

About a third of the grant would cover costly environmental impact analysis. The department said it is now considering the best path forward to pursue those permits.

It was the third unsuccessful attempt this year to get money for the massive project. In October, the federal Department of Transportation denied a $456 million package to construct the facility.

Before that, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rejected $130 million in funding for the port from the Maine Governor's Energy Office.

Even supporters admit it's a reversal of fortune for Maine's goal to host the first East Coast port capable of deploying floating offshore wind turbines, said Francis Eanes, Executive Director of the Maine Labor Climate Council.

"I think it does feel like this is a setback. There is less momentum than in previous months or last year, but, but again, I don't see this as the end of offshore wind in Maine," Eanes said.

With an incoming presidential administration averse to offshore wind, Eanes said Maine’s opportunities for federal funding narrow. It should instead reach out to other New England states to advance common clean energy goals.

"This is an opportunity, and I would say a necessity, for us to think regionally about how we can stand up this whole industry," Eanes said.

The terminal is planned for state land on undeveloped Sears Island, and has attracted opposition from conservation groups.

Chris Wissemann, CEO of Diamond Offshore Wind questions the scale of Maine's proposal. The state wants an all-encompassing port to serve all out commercial wind development in the Gulf of Maine.

"Now clearly that would have been fantastic. That would have set Maine apart in the leadership position. It didn’t work out," he said.

Diamond Offshore is the state’s commercial partner in a 10-turbine demonstration array planned in federal waters with technology developed by University of Maine.

Through the federal government's eyes, Wissemann said there's no demonstrated need for the port. Maine doesn’t have contracts to buy offshore wind power and hasn’t finalized a power purchase agreement for its test array, he added.

The state should scale back to a facility that serves that project, but could expand for future commercial customers, Wissemann said.

"If Maine can keep the research array on track, figure out a port solution and come out, you know, punching above its weight in five years, it will be substantially ahead of our competition" including Massachusetts and Nova Scotia, he added.

The Biden administration has embraced offshore wind projects. And a similar floating wind port in California got more than $400 million early this year.

That's why Jim Therriault of Sprague Energy expected Maine to get at least some funding for its plans. Sprague has pitched its Mack Point fuel and materials terminal, next door to Sears Island, as a less-disturbing alternative to the state's preferred site.

"It was easy to believe that the same thing would happen again on the east coast. So I was surprised that there wasn't some level of funding that came through to at least move it forward," Therriault said.

Therriault suspects that under Trump, developers are likely to build out bottom-anchored wind turbines if they can, pushing the floating industry into the 2030s.

Opponents like Maine House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham said the port project is likely gone for good.

"I think the fact that it was the Biden administration that denied the grants for it really shows what a bad idea they've got down there," he said.

The Maine Department of Transportation declined an interview request. In a statement it said that while the $16 million planning grant would have been helpful, it will continue design and environmental analysis to advance the port in the long term and look for other funding opportunities.

"The State of Maine strongly believes that offshore wind offers a transformational opportunity to strengthen our economy, create good-paying jobs, and embrace clean energy from our own backyard," said the transportation department and governor's energy office in a joint statement.

"Offshore wind can also provide a stable, reliable source of affordable energy for Maine people and businesses in the long-term – one that, once established, is not subject to the same volatility and price fluctuations caused by global events like that experienced by natural gas and other fossil fuels."

Maine Public’s Climate Desk is made possible by Androscoggin bank, with additional support from Evergreen Home Performance, Bigelow Laboratory, & Lee Auto Malls.