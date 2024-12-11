Wisconsin kayaker who faked his death is back in the U.S. and in custody, police say

Ryan Borgwardt, a kayaker from Wisconsin who vanished in August during a kayaking trip and who authorities say attempted to fake his death and fled to Europe, is back in the U.S. and has turned himself in to law enforcement in his home state, local police said Wednesday.

Borgwardt, a married, 44-year-old father of three, had been residing in Europe and arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll told reporters during a news conference. After his arrival, Borgwardt was booked into Green Lake County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Borgwardt was not extradited and "came back on his own," Podoll said. He faces a "number" of charges that were recommended by the police to the district attorney, including "obstruction." Police also recommended restitution as previously Podoll said his office spent $35,000 and $40,000 on the search.

Podoll would not say what made Borgwardt decide to return to the U.S., what part of Europe he was living in or share what conversations Borgwardt has had with his family, but says the kayaker is "cooperating" with police.

In August, authorities initially believed Borgwardt had drowned. But an exhaustive investigation — that involved cadaver dogs, divers and federal law enforcement — revealed that he intended to fake his death and was residing somewhere in Eastern Europe. In November, it was revealed that the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office was in contact with Borgwardt, including a proof-of-life video that showed the Wisconsin man in an apartment in an undisclosed location.

During a November news conference, Podoll said Borgwardt gave "a number of reasons" for staging his death, including "personal matters." He had planned for months to fake his death and flee the country, telling authorities he chose to disappear on Green Lake because it was the deepest lake in Wisconsin, Podoll previously said.

