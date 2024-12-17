© 2024
UVM men's soccer team returns to Burlington carrying NCAA trophy

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb,
Catherine Hurley
Published December 17, 2024 at 9:28 PM EST
A man leading a line of soccer players walks through a crowd toward an open door
Catherine Hurley
/
Vermont Public
University of Vermont men's soccer head coach Rob Dow carries the NCAA national championship trophy into Patrick Gym on Dec. 17, 2024.

Fans gathered at the University of Vermont on Tuesday to welcome home the Catamounts men’s soccer team, who captured the NCAA Division I national championship Monday.

The team arrived via bus from the Burlington International airport to greet a packed crowd of fans at Patrick Gym who were celebrating the team's 2-1 overtime victory over Marshall.

UVM star striker Yaniv Bazini said even after the Catamounts went down 1-0 late in the second half, there was no panic on the team.

"Yeah, we knew that we are a late game team and we knew that we were gonna score, we weren't worried about it at all... and we knew that if we put our 100% into it, we will score," Bazini said.

The crowd included the UVM men's basketball team as well as former U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.

“I watched the ending of that game, and I played it back and watched it again. Played it back, watched it again,” Leahy told the crowd. “None of you will ever forget that. But we Vermonters won’t forget it, either.”

More from Vermont Public: The strange tale of how UVM became the Catamounts

