US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona returns to CT for Blue Ribbon school ceremony

Israel Putnam Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, celebrated its National Blue Ribbon award on Friday with a visit from one of its former fourth grade teachers: U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

The homecoming for Cardona comes as President-elect Donald Trump has nominated another Connecticut resident, Linda McMahon, to replace Cardona after Trump takes office Jan. 20.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would abolish the federal Department of Education. But that task would likely prove cumbersome – and require action from Congress.

“Some of the policies that are being promoted would damage public education,” Cardona said.

The agency’s main role is financial. Annually, it distributes billions in federal money to colleges and schools and manages the federal student loan portfolio.

Celebrating Meriden

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Students at Israel Putnam Elementary School listen to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Israel Putnam Elementary School received the national distinction for its work closing achievement gaps among different student groups. Meriden Public Schools educates more than 8,000 students, and according to 2024 enrollment data, more than half are students of color.

Meriden Board of Education President Robert Kosienski told the Meriden Record-Journal the district saw about 700 new students enroll for this school year. A majority of the new enrollees joined the district’s bilingual or English as a Second Language program.

Putnam Elementary students were also celebrated for gains made by students in math, as one of 356 schools tapped to join the 2024 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools announced in September.

Only two other schools in Connecticut received the prestigious award in 2024. Daniel Hand High School in Madison, which was recognized for high performance – and Sunnyside Elementary School in Shelton, which was honored for closing the achievement gap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.