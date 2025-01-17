President-elect Donald Trump moves inauguration indoors, citing frigid temperatures

President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural address will be moved indoors due to expected freezing temperatures on Monday, he announced on social media.

The inauguration, which would typically take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol facing the National Mall, will instead be moved inside to the Capitol Rotunda. Monday's events could be the coldest inauguration since 1985, when Ronald Reagan's second inaugural was also moved indoors.

"The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!" Trump said on his social media platform.

Washington is expected to have a high of 23 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang forecasts that wind chills could be in the single digits.

Trump said there would be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and that he would stop there after being sworn in.



