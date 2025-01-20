A new Indigenous photography exhibit brings ‘Living Light’ to Dartmouth

A new photography exhibit debuted at Dartmouth’s Hood Museum this month by Chemehuevi photographer Cara Romero. In one of her largest solo exhibitions to date, Romero melds traditional Native customs and regalia with modern settings, highlighting the thriving Indigenous communities of today, not just imagery of past Native American life.

It’s called “Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai,” which translates to “Living Light” in the Chemehuevi language.

Julia Furukawa / NHPR "Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai" made its debut at the Hood Museum, and includes photos of Indigenous Dartmouth students.

“For me it is a big, full circle [moment],” Romero said. “I really wanted to tell contemporary, authentic, genuine stories of lived experience as Native American people, things that I couldn't find anywhere else but knew that there was such a wealth of content for young people to learn about our communities. So for it to be here is definitely full circle to that.”

Romero split her time as a young person between Houston, Texas, and the Chemehuevi Valley Indian Reservation in southern California. Many of the photos in the exhibit feature fellow Chemehuevi citizens, and tell stories of life in the Mojave Desert. That includes the industrialization and development of her home, like the giant windmills that now dot the desert landscape.

Julia Furukawa / NHPR Cara Romero's photo "Evolvers" features four young Chemehuevi boys running in front of windmills in the Mojave Desert.

Romero didn’t just work with her own community. She traveled to Hanover last year to photograph Indigenous students at Dartmouth in regalia and settings that reflected their identities.

Romero collaborated with Teani Kristina Kawaipuhilani DeFries, who is Native Hawaiian and graduated last year, in a unique setting: underwater. They made that choice together, along with two other Dartmouth students involved in the exhibit.

“We had decided on these different ideas of what we wanted to portray in the shoot, and we stumbled upon this idea of the importance of water and ‘wai’ in Hawaiian culture and Hawaiian language,” DeFries said. “And we wanted to portray the beauty of life in water and also hula.”

DeFries wore a traditional hula outfit for the photos, which she said she had to readjust every time she dunked underwater in the pool where they were working.

“I love to do things in the water, but this is never something I had experienced before,” DeFries said. “And Cara’s a champ… It was a really cool experience to connect with the water and also help in portraying my culture in any way that I can.”

Now, DeFries’ image is on brochures, social media, and displayed nearly life-size at the Hood Museum. She said it’s not something she ever expected.

“I really don't feel worthy.” DeFries said. “It's really cool to be able to have this small part in Cara's huge journey and her story.”

Julia Furukawa / NHPR Teani Kristina Kawaipuhilani DeFries, who is Native Hawaiian and graduated from Dartmouth last year, was photographed by Romero in a traditional hula outfit underwater.

Romero’s exhibit was brought to the Hood Museum by Associate Director of Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Indigenous Art Jami Powell. Powell is Osage and worked closely with Romero to develop and execute the stories told in the exhibit.

“[Romero’s] work disrupts preconceived notions about what it means to be a Native American, and shows the diversity within our nations and communities,” Powell said.

The Hood Museum is a teaching museum, so Romero’s work will be incorporated into lesson plans at Dartmouth. Curriculum will be developed around the exhibit, including for schools in the Upper Valley. Powell said accessibility to art and contemporary stories of Native American life are needed, especially for young people.

“I grew up at a time when the representations of Native people in museums were dated, at best. That's, I think, the nicest way I could say it,” Powell said. “[The exhibits] didn't make me feel great about museums when I was younger. But other parts of museums, like the pyramids and dinosaurs were really exciting. And so I think through this exhibition, we've been able to create those exciting elements through the installations, but also not to have that take away from the incredible works of art that Cara has created for this show.”

Julia Furukawa / NHPR Associate Director of Curatorial Affairs and Curator of Indigenous Art Jami Powell, right, helped bring Romero's work to the Hood Museum.

Romero said she finds the ability to use art to teach and grow young minds special, too.

“People can bring their own experience to this particular exhibit and learn really hard to come by information in a very inviting way,” Romero said. “I want people to ask questions. I want people to question what they think they know about Native American people, about women photographers, about the medium itself.”

“Cara Romero: Panûpünüwügai” is on display at the Hood Museum through August.

