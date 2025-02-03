Red Sox made some moves, but not the big one, as spring training nears

The Red Sox equipment truck leaves Fenway Park on Monday, bound for the club's spring training home in Fort Myers, Florida. The Sox have been in a downturn in recent years, missing the playoffs five of the last six seasons.

During this off-season, Boston pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire pitcher Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. And they signed veteran hurlers Aroldis Chapman and Walker Buehler to short-term deals.

But despite saying they would be willing to spend more money to improve the team, Red Sox management for the second consecutive year has not made a big free-agent signing.

"They had fans somewhat excited in December when they made the trade. It looked like they were going to set up some big-time spending and that never happened," said Chris Cotillo, a Red Sox beat writer with MassLive. "I think fans are back to the point of kind of doubting ownership's commitment."

One of those frustrated fans is Mike Noonan of the Florence section of Northampton. He's a diehard, having been to every opening day at Fenway Park since 1968 — except for the pandemic year of 2020, when fans weren't allowed in.

Noonan said he's looking forward to some highly touted young players coming up from the minors this year. But he is also cautious.

"I hope they're as good as advertised," he said. "But I also hope if they're good, that they get them signed and the Red Sox don't become the Tampa Bay Rays and they play for four years or five years and they're gone."

Still, Noonan said he is faithful to the Red Sox, and counts his blessings for being able to see the club win four World Series titles.

"My dad saw none in his lifetime and my grandfather saw none in his lifetime, but we got four this century, so I should be happy," he said.

Cotillo said the American League Eastern Division this year remains tough, with the Yankees having restocked their roster and the Orioles with good, young talent. But, he said, the postseason is not out of the question for Boston.

“The Red Sox should be, with their young talent, with an improved rotation, thanks to Crochet and Buehler, in the mix for one of those wild card spots," Cotillo said. "You can easily get in there with 85, 86, 87 wins in the American League."

Red Sox pitchers and catchers will have their first spring training workout on February 12. Spring training games begin February 22.

The Sox open the regular season March 27 in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers. Boston's home opener is set for April 4 versus the St. Louis Cardinals.