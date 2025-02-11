Lori Streeter, Franklin County's interim sheriff: 'my strength here is my experience'

Franklin County's Interim Sheriff Lori Streeter is a few weeks into her new job.

While she is is no stranger to the Greenfield, Massachusetts, facility, Streeter's new role makes her the face of the agency.

That's something, she said she is slowly getting used to.

"That's one of the hardest pieces, but I'm also looking forward [to it]," Streeter said. "I'm going to work hard to build relationships with other community leaders."

Streeter was appointed interim sheriff by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey after Christopher Donelan announced late last year he was retiring before the end of his six year elected term. In 2022, he ran unopposed.

Healey said Streeter is an excellent choice to fill Donelan's shoes.

“Superintendent Lori Streeter is a widely respected leader who has dedicated her career to serving the people of Franklin County,” Healey said, adding that Streeter knows "the Sheriff’s Office and House of Corrections inside and out, and she has spent years getting to know staff and inmates and earning their trust. "

Streeter was superintendent of the Franklin County House of Corrections for 11 years, and overall she worked a variety of jobs at the jail for 35 years.

"My strength is my experience," Streeter said, "working my way through the ranks."

Streeter said she is confident in her replacement as superintendent, Jason Kilgore.

But as sheriff she will miss overseeing the facility's daily operation and regular connections with staff and inmates.

Federal grants at play

Like the sheriff before her, Streeter has prioritized substance abuse and mental health treatment in the 320-bed jail. Some programs are funded by federal grants.

With the Trump administration rapidly changing the terms of funding, at one point freezing grant distribution, Streeter said she is is keeping an eye on the education and opioid treatment programs.

"We hold, I believe, six federal grants. And, you know, if we were to lose those monies, obviously that would be impactful as far as staffing, impactful as far as our mission. So those are of significant concern," Streeter said.

A federal judge in Rhode Island found that the Trump administration has continued to freeze some federal funds, despite a temporary restraining order issued late last month, blocking the administration's efforts to pause payments for grants and other federal programs.

Looking to 2026

Donelan would have been up for reelection in 2028. A special election will be held in 2026, to fill the the remaining two years of his six-year term.

Streeter said she is strongly considering running.

"I'm putting [an exploratory] team together," Streeter said. "I can't say definitively right now, but I'm leaning towards doing it. Obviously, I have to talk to my wife and my family and make sure that they're on board with it."

Also considering a run in 2026 is criminal defense attorney and former Greenfield City Councilor Isaac Mass.