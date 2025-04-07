© 2025
Tracking changes to federal funds in Vermont under the Trump administration

Vermont Public | By April McCullum,
Vermont Public Staff
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A large sign says "Trump Vance" with American flags at the side of a road
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
A sign in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on Route 7 in Rutland in February 2025.

President Donald Trump's administration has moved to reshape federal government spending, including rescinding money that had been promised to groups in Vermont.

Vermont Public is tracking these cuts and their impacts in the table below based on reporting from our journalists.

Decisions have been coming rapidly, and the status of funds can change through administrative actions or court challenges. To account for this fluctuation, each line of the table includes the date of the latest information.

This is an ongoing project and will be updated. If you know of items that we should consider adding to the list, please send us a message with the details.

April McCullum
April McCullum is Vermont Public's digital editor. Email April.
Vermont Public Staff
