South Korea's acting leader Han resigns amid reports he will run for president

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said Thursday he is resigning to take on "heavier responsibility" amid expectation he will run in next month's presidential election.

Han has emerged as a potential conservative standard bearer, and South Korean media reported he will officially launch his presidential campaign Friday.

"I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility," Han said. "I've finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us."

Han was appointed prime minister, the country's No. 2 post, by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose removal from office triggered the by-election to be held June 3.

The main conservative People Power Party remains in disarray over Yoon's Dec. 3 imposition of martial law. Observers say Han is expected to align with the People Power Party to launch a unified conservative campaign against liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung.

Han, 75, is a career bureaucrat with about 40 years of public service and a Harvard doctorate in economics. He has held top posts under both conservative and liberal governments, including trade minister, finance minister and ambassador to the U.S. He's served as prime minster twice, first under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun from 2007-2008 and later under Yoon.

Han's supporters say his extensive government experience, especially on economic affairs, would make him a right leader who can deal with President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies and other economic problems. But his critics say Han — who has never had an elected post — has no strong political support base, is too old to become president and lacks a tough leadership to tackle contentious issues.

Lee, won the nomination of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party on Sunday and has been favored to win.

With Han's resignation, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok becomes acting president until a new leader is elected on June 3.

