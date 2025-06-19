© 2025
Juneteenth 160 years later: 'I am a manifestation of their hope'

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published June 19, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
William T. Harris reads the names of African American Civil War soldiers buried in Amherst's historic West Cemetery. He is surrounded by reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
Dan Little / Amherst Business Improvement District
1 of 4  — AMHERST BID WILLIAM HARRIS AND 54th BRIGADE.jpg
William T. Harris reads the names of African American Civil War soldiers buried in Amherst's historic West Cemetery. He is surrounded by reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
Dan Little / Amherst Business Improvement District
Ronald Brace of Springfield, Massachusetts, stands outside the Emily Dickinson homestead in Amherst. He is the commander of the reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. He is a descendant of Peter Brace, who was a soldier in the 54th. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
2 of 4  — Ronald Brace Springfield Mass Civil War
Ronald Brace of Springfield, Massachusetts, stands outside the Emily Dickinson homestead in Amherst. He is the commander of the reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. He is a descendant of Peter Brace, who was a soldier in the 54th. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
William T. Harris reads the names of African American Civil War soldiers buried in Amherst's historic West Cemetery. He is surrounded by reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
3 of 4  — harris amherst 54th juneteenth
William T. Harris reads the names of African American Civil War soldiers buried in Amherst's historic West Cemetery. He is surrounded by reenactment Civil War soldiers of Massachusetts 54th Regiment, which was an all Black brigade. The group was part of a Juneteenth celebration, June 14, 2025.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
Ancestral Bridges is a foundation in Amherst, Massachusetts, dedicated to uncovering "the erased, obscured, and lesser-known histories" of Black and Afro-Indigenous communities in the town and around the Connecticut River Valley. The organization held its 5th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Celebration June 14, 2025.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
4 of 4  — PXL_20250614_153243324.jpg
Ancestral Bridges is a foundation in Amherst, Massachusetts, dedicated to uncovering "the erased, obscured, and lesser-known histories" of Black and Afro-Indigenous communities in the town and around the Connecticut River Valley. The organization held its 5th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Celebration June 14, 2025.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

Families from around western Massachusetts have an historic and personal connection to the Civil War and Juneteenth, dating back to June 19th, 1865.

On that day, more than a dozen Amherst, Mass. residents from the all Black Massachusetts 54th Regiment were among the U.S. Army troops that arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform some of the last enslaved Americans — they were free.

Last Saturday, surrounded by a group of re-enactors from the Civil War's Massachusetts 54th regiment, William T. Harris read their names aloud, among them his own ancestors, buried in the historic Amherst West Cemetery, where Emily Dickinson is also buried.

Harris and his immediate family, who grew up in Greenfield and then Amherst, are descendants of five Civil War soldiers, Christopher Thompson, Thompson's son and siblings.

"We have to recognize that people made sacrifices, thousands and thousands of people, so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today," Harris said.

It's a privilege and a deep commitment to keep that history alive said Harris, who traveled from Texas to join dozens of area residents at the 5th annual Ancestral Bridges Juneteenth Legacy Celebration.

"We have to know where we came from because it informs our present and it helps us create our future, and so that's my big commitment for coming back every year [to Amherst] to keep their sacrifices [and] all the others who participated in this effort alive and in our conscious — and also to represent accurate history," Harris said.

By volunteering as soldiers in the Massachusetts 54th Regiment, Harris said his great, great, great, great grandfather and brothers made a sacrifice as free African Americans in the hopes that others would have and their descendants would have a better life.

"I am a manifestation of their hope, I am actually living the hope they had had for their descendants and for others of African heritage," said Harris who is a scientist by training and currently the President and CEO at Space Center Houston, associated with NASA Johnson Space Center.

It's only in the last 15 years or so he and his family learned their ancestors are buried in the historic cemetery that Harris used to cut through, to get to high school.

"About a decade and a half ago when my brother and I were talking about our family ancestry, and we had oral history — it didn't make any sense," Harris said.

That started them looking at their family genealogy Harris said, and they discovered a lot of the oral history was wrong.

"So we took advantage of the fact that my [now] late grandfather Gil Roberts was still alive at the time, and he lived to 107 and was lucid, to start interviewing him and learning all of these things that he'd never told us about as we grew up," Harris said.

They knew nothing about relatives in the 54th Regiment [and the 5th Calvary], nor that many of them of his ancestors were interred in West Cemetery.

"We contacted the Department of Veterans Affairs in the area and had them recognized," Harris said, adding that Amherst College professor Robert Roemer was instrumental in getting this done.

Harris is also on the board of Ancestral Bridges, a "descendant-led living archive" documenting the Black and Afro Indigenous roots of Amherst and the Connecticut River Valley. It recently opened a visitor center in downtown Amherst.

New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
