CAI Public Radio has long been celebrating books and authors through our many local programs and interviews on air. You are invited to join us for lunch on the first day of the Nantucket Book Festival, Thursday June 15, for Books and Bites, a lively lunch with CAI Public Radio host Mindy Todd of The Point and Mary Bergman, essayist from CAI special feature A Cape Cod Notebook, and their special book fest guests.

Join us at The Corner Table Cafe and Culinary Center on 22 Federal Street, Nantucket from 11 AM to 12:45 PM. This cafe is conveniently located near the first venue and author talk for the festival. Make a day of it and come see us on the island and take in the festival. Help us kick off the weekend-long event celebrating books and their writers and the public radio station that introduces you to them.

Space is limited. RSVP by June 8 by sending an email to founders_circle_cai@capeandislands.org or by calling Patty Peal at 508-548-9600 x 2769.