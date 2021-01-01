Breakfast of Champions
June, 16, 2022
9:00-11:00am
Lemon Press Nantucket
Join us for our Breakfast of Champions, a private breakfast for our Founders Circle champions, at Lemon Press on Nantucket, Thursday, June 16, 9:00-11:00am. During breakfast we will listen to Mindy Todd interview author Nathaniel Philbrick, and others, on The Point’s monthly book episode, live from Nantucket, as we anticipate the start of the 2022 Nantucket Book Festival. After the show we will be joined by CAI talent Mindy Todd, Mary Bergman, and local author Nathaniel Philbrick for a meet-and-greet opportunity.
To RSVP, or ask questions, email Steven LePage at: Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org.
9:00-11:00am
Lemon Press Nantucket
Join us for our Breakfast of Champions, a private breakfast for our Founders Circle champions, at Lemon Press on Nantucket, Thursday, June 16, 9:00-11:00am. During breakfast we will listen to Mindy Todd interview author Nathaniel Philbrick, and others, on The Point’s monthly book episode, live from Nantucket, as we anticipate the start of the 2022 Nantucket Book Festival. After the show we will be joined by CAI talent Mindy Todd, Mary Bergman, and local author Nathaniel Philbrick for a meet-and-greet opportunity.
To RSVP, or ask questions, email Steven LePage at: Founders_Circle_CAI@capeandislands.org.