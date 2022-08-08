CAI airs series of August political debates, shining spotlight on contested statewide primary races

Beginning August 1, 2022, CAI will air a series of debates and interviews spotlighting five contested statewide primary races. The debates will expand on the reporting and resources at GBH's Election 2022 , a hub of information for voters looking to make informed decisions at the primary and state elections this fall.

Taking place from August 1-10, the series of debates will put a sharp focus on candidates in contested primary races for statewide office, including the races for the Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, and primary races for the Republican nomination for Governor and the Democrat nomination for Lieutenant Governor. The debates will air at 6:30 pm on CAI and stream on the GBH News channel on YouTube followed by a broadcast on Greater Boston at 7 pm. The debates will be moderated by host Jim Braude.

GBH/CAI News Debate Schedule

Attorney General Democratic Primary Race

Monday, August 1, 6:30 pm

Democratic candidates Andrea Campbell, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riodan debate.

Attorney General Democratic Primary Race Listen • 28:30

Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary Race

Tuesday, August 2, 6:30 pm

Democrat candidates Tami Gouveia, Eric Lesser and Kim Driscoll debate.

Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary Race Listen • 28:31

State Auditor Democratic Primary Race

Monday, August 8, 6:30 pm

Democrat candidates Diane DiZoglio and Chris Dempsey debate.

—

Governor Republican Primary Race

Tuesday, August 9, 6:30 pm on CAI, YouTube, 7 pm on GBH 2

Republican candidates Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty make their cases to voters in previously recorded back-to-back interviews. GBH News Political Reporter Adam Reilly provides additional analysis on this race.

—

Secretary of State Democratic Primary Race

Wednesday, August 10, 6:30 pm on CAI and YouTube, 7 pm on GBH 2

Democrat candidates Tanisha Sullivan and Bill Galvin debate.

