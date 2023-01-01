Come See Beautiful British Classic Cars

Come to WCAI, 3 Water Street, Woods Hole on Saturday 10/21, 11AM – 2PM to see some beautiful British classic cars and meet fellow Founders Circle member Cameron Ferguson, President of the British Car Club of Cape Cod. The club will meet in WCAI’s parking lot and all are welcome to walk around and tour their special car collection. We recommend parking in Falmouth and taking the shuttle to Woods Hole. And if you have your own classic British car, you’re welcome to participate and bring your own car to WCAI that day. Rain Date 10/22. The mission of the CCBCC : a fun group of people who enjoy being together, helping others, and driving / maintaining their classic and modern British cars.