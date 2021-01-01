Community Conversation: Roe Overturned

Join us live on Tuesday, June 28, from 2—3:30 pm



What will the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade mean for the people of Massachusetts? On Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3:30 pm, CAI sister station GBH News' Callie Crossley, Margery Eagan and Paris Alston will host a 90-minute community conversation at GBH’s Boston Public Library Studio in Copley Square with guests including Reproductive Equity Now Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder and Suffolk University Professor Renée Landers.



Listen live right here on capeandislands.org.



