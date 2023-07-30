Enjoy images of David Sedaris live in Plymouth and Truro

CAI Founders Circle members and their guests joined us for dinner and David Sedaris live in Plymouth at Memorial Hall on Sunday, 7/30 and in Truro at the Payomet Performing Arts Center on Monday, 7/31. Founders Circle members and their guests also attended David Sedaris live on Martha’s Vineyard at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, 8/1. Attendees and guests had the opportunity to meet each other, engage in lively conversation, and enjoy David Sedaris live.