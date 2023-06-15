Enjoy Photos from Books and Bites at the Nantucket Book Festival

CAI Founders Circle members and their guests gathered together to kick off the Nantucket Book Festival with lunch at The Corner Table Café and Culinary Center on Nantucket. We had a lively conversation with CAI Public Radio host Mindy Todd of The Point and Mary Bergman, essayist from CAI special feature A Cape Cod Notebook. Additionally, guests had the opportunity to meet and talk with special guests Samantha Hunt, Holly Ruth Finigan, and Danielle Trussoni, authors featured at the 2023 Nantucket Book Festival.