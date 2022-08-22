© 2021
Falmouth to Falmouth

About This Section
Cape Cod and Cornwall: We are mirroring coastal communities on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Cornwall is the “toe” of England, a peninsula projecting westward toward North America. Cape Cod is an “arm” thrust eastward. We even share some town names, including... Falmouth.

Police, housing advocates and oyster farmers: Falmouth to Falmouth 2
It’s back. Our experimental cross-Atlantic radio collaboration returns for a second episode. This time: Two community police officers compare notes on outreach, guns, racism, and answering mental health calls. Also: What happens to our neighborhoods when essential workers can no longer afford to live in them? And harvesting oysters for a living sounds very different in Cornwall compared to Cape Cod.
Falmouth to Falmouth, Episode 1
Our two radio stations are collaborating on producing hour-long programs of conversations from one community to the other. On Cape Cod, USA, CAI is the local public radio station for the region, located in the town of Falmouth. In Cornwall, UK, SourceFM is a community radio station staffed primarily by volunteers. It, too, is located in the town of Falmouth.