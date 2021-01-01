The Founders Circle is a group of individuals who care deeply about CAI and are building a strong foundation of support to keep our local programming going, as well as, stay in touch with our national neighbors through NPR.

Benefits of Founders Circle membership include all member benefits PLUS invitations to exclusive special events and opportunities to meet and hear directly from our talented staff about their work and about new projects before they are announced to the public. In other words, Founders Circle members are insiders and trusted listeners, engaged in the very fabric of our station. To learn more about Upcoming Founder's Circle events, please visit our page here. Take a look at our Founders Circle Perks Quarterly Newsletter Archive here.

Please join, upgrade, or renew your gift to the station today with your Founders Circle contribution of $1,000 or more. Checks can be made payable to WCAI and sent to: P.O. Box 82, Woods Hole, MA 02543. If you are transferring funds from your Donor Advised Fund or investment accounts, please direct those funds to WGBH Educational Foundation, Special Purpose: for the benefit of WCAI Public Radio (Tax ID: 04-2104397).

Thank you for your consideration and thank you for listening!

Ways to Give

· Cash Contributions: For those of you who itemize your charitable contributions, please note that the CARES Act allows you to deduct donations up to 100% of your adjusted gross income (AGI) on 2020 cash contributions. Previously the cap was 60%.

· Donor Advised Fund: Recommending a grant from a DAF is a powerful way to make your charitable contribution, perhaps now more than ever. If you are new to the DAF process, please feel free to use this resource.

· Stocks and Securities: You may be able to save on income tax and avoid capital gains tax by giving a gift of appreciated stock to WCAI.

· IRA Distribution (aka IRA Charitable Rollover): Thanks to the CARES Act, there is no Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) in 2020, but for those 70½ or older this still may be an advantageous way to make your contribution. A helpful resource for processing your IRA request is located here.

· Wire Transfers: Please contact our Development Office for wire transfer instructions.

For contribution questions please contact:

Patty Peal

Development Manager

508-548-9600 x2769

founders_circle_cai@capeandislands.org

