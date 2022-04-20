Sittin' In: Falmouth Jazz brings world-class musicians to the Cape
1 of 2 — Rick Germanson.jpeg
Pianist Rick Germanson performs with bassist Nat Reeves, Sunday, April 24th in West Falmouth.
Rick Germanson.com
2 of 2 — Nat Reeves.png
Bassist Nat Reeves comes to West Falmouth Sunday, April 24th, in performance with pianist Rick Germanson.
natreeves.com
CAI's John Basile talks with John Allen and Pat Kauffman of Falmouth Jazz about their upcoming concert in West Falmouth featuring pianist Rick Germanson and bassist Nat Reeves.
For more information about Falmouth Jazz, and upcoming events, visit falmouthjazz.org.
The music heard in this piece was recorded at Small's Jazz Club in New York. Visit them at smallslive.com.