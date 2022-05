In this installment of Looking Skyward, CAI's John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about recent solar flares and an upcoming lunar eclipse.

Some helpful links to expand your knowledge:

https://app.grovecms.org/cms/content/edit.jsp?typeId=d78c02b4-68bd-37b1-b5e7-8c0825a8033e

https://www.space.com/total-lunar-eclipse-blood-moon-coming-may-2022

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory