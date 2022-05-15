© 2021
In This Place

Poetry Sunday: Len Germinara

CAI
Published May 15, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT
Len Germinara.png

Len Germinara shares the poem, "Benign Canid."

poemlen

Len Germinara has been writing, publishing, and performing his poetry for more than three decades. For 17 years he ran poetry venues in Massachusetts from south of Boston to Nantucket featuring some of the best poets in the country. He has been featured on WCAI-NPR in Massachusetts and Writers on the Air in Sacramento, CA. His latest poetry book “Back Story” is available on Amazon. He has been published in various national journals and publications. For more information and to contact Len: www.lengerminara.com.

