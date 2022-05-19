© 2021
In This Place

Looking Skyward: Black hole in Milky Way imaged for the first time

CAI | By John Basile
Published May 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT
trous-noirs.jpg
EHT Collaboration
/
The first imagery of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

CAI's John Basile speaks with Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about the first images of the black hole at the Milky Way's center. Jorgenson says the image was created by a collaboration of 300 scientists from around the world who combined images from their telescopes, and that it confirms that the mass of the Sagittarius A star is precisely 4 million times the mass of our sun.

Learn more about the work of the Maria Mitchell Observatory:

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory

