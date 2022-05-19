Looking Skyward: Black hole in Milky Way imaged for the first time

CAI's John Basile speaks with Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about the first images of the black hole at the Milky Way's center. Jorgenson says the image was created by a collaboration of 300 scientists from around the world who combined images from their telescopes, and that it confirms that the mass of the Sagittarius A star is precisely 4 million times the mass of our sun.

Learn more about the work of the Maria Mitchell Observatory:

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory