In This Place

Another wave of striped bass arrive, bringing big fish

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published June 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Striped bass migrate into our waters from the south. Our newly arrived wave of fish appear to be from the Chesapeake. But wherever they're from, anglers are pleased to meet them.

Jimmy Fee of On the Water magazine joins us to talk about this "second wave" of fish. He explains why many of them have an appearance of sores or lesions. And did you know: odds are overwhelming that your keeper bass is a female?

All that, plus the weekly recap of the local fishing action.

Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker