Another wave of striped bass arrive, bringing big fish

Striped bass migrate into our waters from the south. Our newly arrived wave of fish appear to be from the Chesapeake. But wherever they're from, anglers are pleased to meet them.

Jimmy Fee of On the Water magazine joins us to talk about this "second wave" of fish. He explains why many of them have an appearance of sores or lesions. And did you know: odds are overwhelming that your keeper bass is a female?

All that, plus the weekly recap of the local fishing action.

Give a listen.