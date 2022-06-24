Big fish depend on little fish, and this year the menhaden are showing up strong

It’s been a great start to the fishing season, with memorable numbers of striped bass and bluefish. But all those gamefish need to feed, and that's why this week we're talking about the modest menhaden.

Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water magazine joins us to talk about this critical driver of the season's bounty. Menhaden appear to be arrived in our waters in abundance thanks in big part to a change in management practices for this forage species.

We also talk tips for fishing around schooling menhaden. And of course we round up the Cape Cod fishing action, with last weekend's cooler weather maybe helping those stripers to stick around.

Give a listen.