Tuna are showing up in big numbers off the end of Cape Cod—particularly smaller tuna, in the 40-60lb range. It’s an exciting moment for fishermen to pick them up on light tackle.

Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to talk about where the fish are and what's fueling this run.

A reminder: you do need a special permit to fish for tuna.

We've got details, plus a roundup of the inshore fishing action. Give a listen.