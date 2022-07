In this installment of Looking Skyward, CAI's John Basile talks with Dr. Regina Jorgenson of the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket about the first images from NASA's James Webb space telescope. The images provide the best look yet at the origins of our universe 13.8 billion years ago.

https://www.mariamitchell.org/loines-observatory

https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/webb/main/index.html