© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place

Consider the summer flounder

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published July 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
Summer Flounder.jpg
Brent Moore
/
Picasa tinyurl.com/5n8xcp53
Summer flounder lie flat on the bottom, blending with their surroundings, while waiting for a meal to come along.

Summer flounder are a flatfish: one of those curious creatures with both eyes on the same side of its body, so it can lie flat on the sea bottom watching for prey. They also make for great eating.

Andy Nabreski of OTW magazine joins us to talk about going for summer flounder.

Fishermen have names and names for fish, and summer flounder are no exception; they're also known as fluke.

We'll tell you about targeting summer flounder as the inshore waters warm up. And we round up the week's fishing action.

Give a listen.

Tags

In This Place The Fishing News
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker