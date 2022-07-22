Consider the summer flounder

Summer flounder are a flatfish: one of those curious creatures with both eyes on the same side of its body, so it can lie flat on the sea bottom watching for prey. They also make for great eating.

Andy Nabreski of OTW magazine joins us to talk about going for summer flounder.

Fishermen have names and names for fish, and summer flounder are no exception; they're also known as fluke.

We'll tell you about targeting summer flounder as the inshore waters warm up. And we round up the week's fishing action.

Give a listen.