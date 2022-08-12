Smoking bluefish doesn't have to be tricky

Before refrigeration, one of the tried-and-true ways of keeping your fish longer was to smoke it. And when it comes to flavor, smoked bluefish is still a winner.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us with tips for how to smoke bluefish successfully and with a minimum of fuss.

The first thing to know is that smoking fish is not a precision undertaking: you can do it plenty of different ways and still have a great result. Because Kevin is mostly focused on making pate with his smoked fish, he's not as concerned with the "finish" of his fillets. His recommendation for this approach: "cheating" by smoking in your gas grill. If your grill has more than one burner, keep the fish to the side without any heat under it, and put the chips over the heat in a foil pouch or metal chip box. In about an hour you can have you fillets smoked.

There are more details in the conversation, and we've got a roundup of the week's fishing action. Give a listen.