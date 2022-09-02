© 2021
In This Place

When fish get picky, anglers get creative

CAI
Published September 2, 2022
Every fisherman is familiar with the empty net syndrome. It can loom large.

You can see the fish. They're right there! But they're not paying any attention to your lure. Sound familiar? Well, before you dump out your tackle box, here's what you can try.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about what do when fish are feeling picky.

It's especially relevant as the albies are popping up in so many places. Speaking of which, we also round up the week's fishing action, with plenty of funny fish, and good news at the Cape Cod Canal.

Give a listen.

In This Place The Fishing News