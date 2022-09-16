© 2021
In This Place

With summer in the rear-view mirror, fishermen look ahead to the 'fall run'

CAI | By Steve Junker
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
Buoy on the water at sunset
S Junker
/

There's a change in the light and in the air as we head into the second half of September. For fishermen, it means it’s time start thinking about the fall run.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about the forces that give rise to the fall run: a confluence of bait and seasonal migration, and what that could spell for anglers on the Cape and islands this year.

And we round up the local fishing action. Give a listen.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
