Fishing Cape Cod through the fall and into winter: here's what to keep in mind

As gusty winds blow us into October, we look ahead to fall and winter fishing, and say goodbye to another season of The Fishing News.

Kevin Blinkoff of On The Water joins us to talk about fall fishing, including going for tautog. And he reminds us not to forget freshwater fishing on stocked ponds, a Cape specialty through the winter.

And we roundup the week's fishing action, including a good bite at the Cape Cod Canal and albies staying strong along the south side.

Give a listen.

NOTE: this is the last Fishing News of 2022 — see you in May 2023!